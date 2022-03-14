Beijing rejects ‘false’ US claims that Russia sought Chinese military aid for Ukraine op

According to him, lately Washington has been deliberately circulating misinformation about China regarding the developments in Ukraine. Zhao Lijian also noted that China’s stance on Ukraine is coherent and clear. As the spokesperson pointed out, Beijing has always played a constructive role in the process of establishing peace and advancing negotiations.
"Currently, it is essential that all sides exercise restraint, contribute to defusing the situation, and not add fuel to the fire, [but rather] promote a diplomatic settlement of the issue and not its escalation," Zhao Lijian concluded.