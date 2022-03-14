Beijing rejects ‘false’ US claims that Russia sought Chinese military aid for Ukraine op

Beijing blasted Washington’s recent allegations as disinformation that Russia sought military assistance from China to conduct its special operation in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday, Tass informs.

"The allegations on the matter disseminated by the US are false information," the diplomat specified.