In recent days, there have been threats to leave the village through loudspeakers from the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

March 14, 2022, 17:08 Taghavard is the best place in the world because it is ours. Border community today (photos)

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: On March 14, the correspondent of "Artsakhpress" visited Taghavard community and talked to the residents. According to the head of the community Oleg Harutyunyan, the enemy has not violated the ceasefire since March 12. "The enemy is firing from his positions to cause panic among the population and calls to leave the village.

However, all this has become common for the residents; there is no panic among them. Sometimes they hinder our agricultural work, but we continue our work," said the head of the community.

Rudik Badasyan, a member of the community council, told us that provocative actions carried out by the enemy are becoming more and more common for the villagers.

"There is no panic among the population. But it is gratifying for us that today the Russian peacekeepers voiced the points of the trilateral agreement reached on November 9, 2020, in three languages: Armenian, Russian and Turkish, reminding the enemy that there is a ceasefire, all military operations are ruled out," noted R. Badasyan.

According to Mrs. Silva, a 75-year-old resident of the community, Taghavard is the best settlement in the world, because it is theirs.

"I have nowhere else to go, what I have is in the village. We live and create here with my four grandchildren; we are engaged in cattle breeding and poultry farming, and we ignore the threats made by the enemy," Mrs. Silva said.