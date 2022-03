Within the framework of investment programs, the construction of a multifunctional residential building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues.

The Ministry of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic informs. The contractor is "Kapavor" LLC.

The construction of the apartment building will be completed by April 2024.