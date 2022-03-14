Devotion is immortality...Ilya Hakobyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . Ilya Hakobyan is one of them.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ilya Hakobyan was born in the community of Maghavuz of Artsakh’s Martakert region on January 12, 2002. He attended the secondary school after Mher Danielyan in his native village. From 2017 to 2018 he studied at the military school after Ivanyan in Stepanakert. In one month he was recognized as the "Best Soldier-Athlete" due to his high physical training and was awarded a medal.

“He served in the military unit in Hadrut. Ilya took part in the battles for Hadrut, Martuni and Shushi. On the evening of November 6, he phoned; it was his last call. We searched for him in hospitals for a week, and found a wounded comrade-in-arms who said that Ilya had been injured in a powerful explosion at a gas station, but had refused receive medical treatment. After his death, we learned that Ilya had tied the wound with his shirt and continued the fight. He died on November 9 in Shushi,” his sister Hasmik, told “Artsakhpress”.

“He had all the qualities of a dignified Armenian man. The age difference between Ilya and me is very big - 14 years. He was the youngest in the house. He was very kind, understanding, strong and honest. He never complained about the hardships of life, even though they were so many, and he overcame them with honor,” said Hasmik.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Ilya Khachatur Hakobyan was posthumously awarded the "For Courage" Medal. The Artsakh War Veterans Union awarded him the "For the Defense of the Homeland" Medal and the " International Security Knights Academy awarded him the Order "Artsakh".