The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and overnight March 14

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On March 13, during the day, and overnight March 13-14 the operative-tactical situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was relatively stable,” the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement.

It added that no “significant” ceasefire violations occurred.

     

MFA: Armenia has responded to proposals of Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Monday noting that Armenia had responded to the proposals submitted by Azerbaijan.

President Harutyunyan received representatives of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Party

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received ARF newly elected Bureau member...

Sen. Menendez calls out State and Defense Departments for covering up impact of US military aid to Azerbaijan

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) pressed the Departments of State and Defense...

Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister

In recent days, taking advantage of the whole world's and especially Russia’s preoccupation with the...

President Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council

On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the...

International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations

With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against...

PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the March 10 Cabinet meeting that the situation around...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The shells fired by the Azerbaijani side fell in the area of Khnapat arable land. No casualties (photos)

Today, the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's Khnapat village of Artsakh.

Artsakh Ombudsman: Objective of Azerbaijan authorities’ policy is de-Armenianization of Artsakh

The objective of the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities is the de-Armenianization of Artsakh. Artsakh...

Devotion is immortality....Habeth Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenians sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland....

5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh

Around 10:20, March 11 the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's...

Devotion is immortality...Artyom Avagyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Azerbaijan fires on tractor in Artsakh's Nakhichevanik village

From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at and damaged a tractor...

Devotion is immortality...Ilya Hakobyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland . Ilya Hakobyan is one of them.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again disseminated misinformation

On March 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated misinformation, claiming that the units...

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently violated the ceasefire again in the direction of Khnapat and...

Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions on border

Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at...

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Russian-Ukrainian talks to be continued online on March 14 — Kremlin spokesman

Kiev needs to agree on presidential meeting at next round of talks with Russia — Zelensky

Macron, Biden agree to step up sanctions against Russia

Lukashenko, Putin conceptually agree steps on mutual support amid sanctions

