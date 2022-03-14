MFA: Armenia has responded to proposals of Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Monday noting that Armenia had responded to the proposals submitted by Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Republic of Armenia responded to the proposals of the Republic of Azerbaijan and applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations for the signing of peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.