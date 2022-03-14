Russian-Ukrainian talks to be continued online on March 14 — Kremlin spokesman

The Russian-Ukrainian talks will be continued on Monday, March 14 in the virtual format, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Yes," he said when asked whether tomorrow’s talks would be held online.

Peskov said on Saturday that Russia’s delegation to the virtual talks with Ukraine will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, as usual.

The Kremlin press service said on Saturday that in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed them about "a series of talks held between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the video format in recent days."

The first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks was held in Belarus’ Gomel region on February 28. The talks lasted for five hours. The second round of talks was held on March 3 in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in Belarus. The talks yielded an agreement on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians. The delegations met for the third round of talks on March 7, in the Brest region, also in Belarus. On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey’s Antalya.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Following this step, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and several other countries announced sanctions against Russia individuals and legal entities.