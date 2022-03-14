The Russian-Ukrainian talks will be continued on Monday, March 14 in the virtual format, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.
Russian-Ukrainian talks to be continued online on March 14 — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin press service said on Saturday that in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed them about "a series of talks held between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the video format in recent days."
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.
Following this step, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and several other countries announced sanctions against Russia individuals and legal entities.