March 14, 2022, 10:36 Preservation of Armenian historical heritage on Permanent Council agenda - Polish OSCE Chairmanship

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Polish OSCE Chairmanship said in a statement in response to a query from Armenpress regarding multiple local and international reports that the Azerbaijani authorities are destroying Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), as well as regarding the possible measures of the OSCE structures on the matter.

“The OSCE has placed great importance on the protection and preservation of objects of cultural heritage since the organization’s inception. As early as June 1991 at the Cracow Symposium on Cultural Heritage, the then-CSCE participating states pledged “to endeavor to protect cultural heritage in compliance with relevant international agreements.” Additionally, the participating states committed to cooperating closely with religious faiths, institutions and organizations “regarding the preservation of the cultural heritage and pay due attention to monuments and objects of religious origin,” the Polish OSCE Chairmanship said, referring to the full text of the Symposium document.

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship noted that the preservation of Armenian historical and cultural monuments has been on the agenda of the Permanent Council, and that the Polish OSCE Chairmanship fully supports all relevant OSCE structures, including the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co‑Chairs in their endeavors towards achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Against this backdrop, the Polish OSCE Chairmanship fully supports all relevant OSCE structures, including the OSCE Minsk Group and its Co‑Chairs in their endeavors towards achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace. It would considerably improve the security, stability and prosperity of the entire region and safeguard the protection of all historical and cultural monuments," the Polish OSCE Chairmanship added.

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship did not comment on the implementation of the ICJ rulings and the activities of other international organizations in the region.

On March 10, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the Azerbaijani destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

Earlier in February, UNESCO said it continues working to send an Independent Technical Mission to Nagorno Karabakh.

On February 3, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said that the Azerbaijani authorities are establishing a working group for the destruction and change of the identity of the Armenian religious and historical-cultural monuments fallen under the control of Azerbaijan. Karimov’s statement was strongly condemned by the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

On December 7, 2021, the International Court of Justice issued its ruling on the requests for provisional measures made by Armenia and Azerbaijan in the proceedings instituted by Armenia against Azerbaijan and the counterclaim of Azerbaijan against Armenia under the “International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination” (CERD).

The orders reflect the Court’s acceptance of numerous critical arguments raised by Armenia, and the validation of its positions before the Court.

In its request for provisional measures, Armenia presented evidence of Azerbaijan’s racially motivated murders and torture of the Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, as well as of its consistent policy of racial hatred of Armenians and destruction of Armenian cultural heritage.

The Court found that there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm to the rights of the Armenians under the “International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination”, and ordered Azerbaijan to: