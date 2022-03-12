President Harutyunyan received representatives of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Party

On March 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received ARF newly elected Bureau member David Ishkhanyan and representative of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee Arthur Mosiyan.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) pressed the Departments of State and Defense...
In recent days, taking advantage of the whole world's and especially Russia’s preoccupation with the...
On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the...
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative actions...
The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping...
With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Today, the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's Khnapat village of Artsakh.
The objective of the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities is the de-Armenianization of Artsakh. Artsakh...
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenians sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland....
5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
Around 10:20, March 11 the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's...
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.
From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at and damaged a tractor...
On March 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated misinformation, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions with firearms.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently violated the ceasefire again in the direction of Khnapat and...
The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense...
Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at...
On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing...
At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
