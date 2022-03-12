On March 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan disseminated misinformation, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions with firearms.

March 12, 2022, 11:05 The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again disseminated misinformation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On March 11, during the whole day, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly violated the ceasefire, firing a total of 27 mortars in the direction of the villages of Khramort, Parukh and Khanapat in the Askeran region of Azerbaijan," reports the Artsakh Defense Army.