Instagram to be blocked in Russia on March 14

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has confirmed that it will be blocked in Russia on March 14, according to his Twitter page, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia," Mosseri stated, castigating this decision as wrong. "This decision will cut 80 mln in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world as about 80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country," the head of Instagram emphasized.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media decided to complete the procedure for restricting access to Instagram at 00:00 on March 14. The media watchdog explained that active Instagram users "would need time to transfer their photos and videos to other social networks and notify their followers." The media watchdog decided to block Instagram due to the spread of hate speech against Russians, including military personnel.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office demanded to declare Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, an extremist organization, banning it in Russia.

Meta later acknowledged that it had temporarily permitted incitement to violence against the Russian military in light of the special military operation in Ukraine. Company spokesman Andy Stone wrote on Twitter that they "temporarily allow forms of "political expression" that would normally violate their [the company's] terms of service, including "violent speech," and threats against the Russian military.

     

Sen. Menendez calls out State and Defense Departments for covering up impact of US military aid to Azerbaijan

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) pressed the Departments of State and Defense on the Administration’s failure to meet statutory reporting requirements to Congress on the impact of U.S. assistance on the military balance between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as mandated by Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister

In recent days, taking advantage of the whole world's and especially Russia’s preoccupation with the...

President Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council

On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the...

Baku’s policy is combination of Armenophobia, Nazism and terrorism. Artsakh Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative actions...

Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping...

International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations

With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against...

PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the March 10 Cabinet meeting that the situation around...

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The shells fired by the Azerbaijani side fell in the area of Khnapat arable land. No casualties (photos)

Today, the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's Khnapat village of Artsakh.

Artsakh Ombudsman: Objective of Azerbaijan authorities’ policy is de-Armenianization of Artsakh

The objective of the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities is the de-Armenianization of Artsakh. Artsakh...

Devotion is immortality....Habeth Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenians sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland....

5 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh

Around 10:20, March 11 the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's...

Devotion is immortality...Artyom Avagyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

Azerbaijan fires on tractor in Artsakh's Nakhichevanik village

From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at and damaged a tractor...

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently violated the ceasefire again in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages of the region of Askeran, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic informed.

Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions on border

Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire mortars at Khnushinak village of Artsakh

On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan once again violated ceasefire at Khramort village section

At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...

Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...

Lukashenko, Putin conceptually agree steps on mutual support amid sanctions
Sen. Menendez calls out State and Defense Departments for covering up impact of US military aid to Azerbaijan
Stoltenberg: NATO will not send troops and aircraft to Ukraine
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages
Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Lukashenko, Putin conceptually agree steps on mutual support amid sanctions

Stoltenberg: NATO will not send troops and aircraft to Ukraine

Kremlin does not rule out meeting between Putin, Ukrainian president. Peskov

