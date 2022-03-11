The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again violated the ceasefire in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have recently violated the ceasefire again in the direction of Khnapat and Parukh villages of the region of Askeran, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic informed.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: At around 16:30, Azerbaijani forces fired three mortar shells in the direction of Khnapat village, and another two shells hit the Parukh village.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.