Kremlin does not rule out meeting between Putin, Ukrainian president. Peskov

The Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine but it should be thoroughly prepared to produce results, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No one rules out the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky. In theory, it is indeed possible," he said, commenting on Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin’s remark that a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents might take place in the near future.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "first, delegations and ministers need to do their part of the work to make sure that the presidents don’t meet just for the sake of the process and a conversation but hold a meeting to achieve results."

"Russia’s position is no secret, it has been formulated and brought to the attention of Ukrainian negotiators. We are waiting to receive their clarifications," Peskov added.