NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will not send troops and aircraft to Ukraine, news.am informs.

March 11, 2022, 17:06 Stoltenberg: NATO will not send troops and aircraft to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stotenberg told Reuters in an interview that it was important to find a political, diplomatic solution to the current situation.

It also noted that the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine with a high probability will lead to an escalation of the war into a full-scale war between NATO and Russia.