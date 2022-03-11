Today, the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's Khnapat village of Artsakh.

March 11, 2022, 14:54 The shells fired by the Azerbaijani side fell in the area of Khnapat arable land. No casualties (photos)

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Artsakhpress” correspondent visited today the community of Khnapat and got acquainted with the situation on the spot.

The head of the community Samvel Shahramanyan said that the explosions were heard from 10:20 to 10:30.

"This is a continuation of another provocative action by Azerbaijan. The shells fired by the Azerbaijani side fell in the area of Khnapat arable lands. There are no casualties," he said.

The men of the village met with the head of the Askeran regional administration Hamlet Apresyan in the building of the Khnapat municipality, expressed their concerns about the situation and suggested to organize additional measures to ensure the self-defense of the community, emphasizing that they would not leave Khnapat under any circumstances.