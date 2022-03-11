Artsakh Ombudsman: Objective of Azerbaijan authorities’ policy is de-Armenianization of Artsakh

The objective of the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities is the de-Armenianization of Artsakh. Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan stated about this, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, this was also the case in the Soviet years when the authorities pursued a policy to worsen the lives of Armenians in Artsakh as much as possible, to expel them from Artsakh, and to populate Artsakh with Azerbaijanis.

"After the first war and the signing of the ceasefire [in 1994], we ensured our safety. But in parallel to that, the policy of Armenophobia intensified in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan occupied all spheres, penetrated schools. This policy has both ethnic and religious components. We witnessed it during the 2020 war when the Azerbaijanis killed and tortured the captured Armenians and destroyed the Christian heritage.

After the war, Azerbaijan continued this policy. However, realizing that the international organizations see their policy, they made statements at the presidential level that the [aforesaid] incidents are not systematic. Thus, the Azerbaijani authorities are trying to manipulate international organizations.

"Our task is to show with facts that everything is systematic and is implemented from one center, headed by the president of Azerbaijan," Stepanyan added.