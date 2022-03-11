During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenians sacrificed their lives for the salvation of the homeland. One of them is Habeth Petrosyan.

March 11, 2022, 12:05 Devotion is immortality....Habeth Petrosyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Habeth Petrosyan was born on November 17, 1965, in Yerevan. He studied at school No. 14 after Nar-Dos, after which he served in Poland. He was a member of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union (YVU), a freedom fighter.

For his heroic deeds he was awarded the "Marshal Baghramyan" Medal. In 2016, he participated in the Four-Day War. For his heroism he was awarded the "Courage" Medal by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh. Afterwards, he was awarded the "Combat Service" Medal by the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia. During the 44-day war in 2020, without hesitating he left for the frontline. He fought against the enemy in Jrakan.

"During the war, Habeth rescued the detachment of 50 people from the blockade. Until the last breath of his life, he was teaching how to fight against the enemy. My husband was devoted and caring,” the wife of the hero, Mrs. Marine proudly told “Artsakhpress”.

Habeth Petrosyan died on October 8, 2020 in Jrakan.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia, the hero was posthumously awarded the Medal “For Services to the Motherland".