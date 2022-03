March 11, 2022 10:23

Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister

In recent days, taking advantage of the whole world's and especially Russia’s preoccupation with the situation in Ukraine, the provocations and threats carried out by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population of Artsakh have drastically increased, the State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in a statement, calling for an immediate stop of Baku’s ruthless behavior.