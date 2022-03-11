Around 10:20, March 11 the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of Askeran's Khnapat village ofArtsakh. The shells hit the area near the village school, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said.

March 11, 2022, 10:45 Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: No one was hurt in the attack.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior said that now the Azerbaijani military deployed in positions adjacent to the Taghavard village in Martuni region are using loudspeakers to threaten the villagers, telling them to leave the territory.