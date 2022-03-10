President Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council

On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the provocative actions...
The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping...
With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the March 10 Cabinet meeting that the situation around...
The National Assembly of Artsakh will convene an emergency session regarding the border situation.
Today, at 10:35, the Askeran regional police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.
From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at and damaged a tractor...
8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
Since March 8 the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh has stopped, as the main pipeline supplying gas...
The situation was tense last night in the community of Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
On March 9, the "Open Doors Day" program has been launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.
Bomb squads are de-mining the area of the damaged pipeline in Artsakh in order for repair works to start,...
The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense Army said.
Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at...
On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing...
At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...
One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
