On March 10, President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council, the Presidential Office stated.

March 10, 2022, 19:07 President Harutyunyan chaired an extended meeting of the Security Council

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Security-related and humanitarian issues were on the discussion agenda. The Head of the State highlighted that the damaged section of the gas pipeline is located by the adversary's position, and the Azeri side has been obstructing the renovation activities for three days in a row without any justification.

"There is no doubt that both the damage to the gas pipeline and the delays in the repair works, as well as the aggressive behavior towards the peaceful population of Artsakh in recent days, have a geopolitical context. In particular, Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of the situation around Ukraine and the involvement of international actors. Official Baku is resorting to obvious provocations aiming at psychologically intimidating the peaceful population of the country and, thus, evicting Armenians from Artsakh. Stay assured, that the Artsakh authorities are working at all levels to prevent security and humanitarian problems, and to improve the situation. Therefore, I urge everyone to remain calm, to refrain from excessive tension of the situation and irresponsible actions," said President Harutyunyan, and instructed the executive authority officials to take relevant measures to ensure the security and normal living of the population.