During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

March 10, 2022, 16:51 Devotion is immortality...Artyom Avagyan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them is Artyom Avagyan. Artyom Avagyan was born in Stepanakert on April 5, 1996.

He performed his military service in Varanda. He was demobilized in 2016 with the rank of senior sergeant.

During his service he received awards and letters of appreciation for his courage. He took part in the Four-Day April War.

"On the first day of the war, my son voluntarily left for the positions to take part in the battles in Varanda. According to the commanders, Artyoms was fearless and brave. He fought selflessly and bravely saving lives at the cost of his life. He died on October 3, 2020. My son has divided my heart into two parts, present and future. The present, where everything reminds me of his eternally young and incomplete life, and the future is the union of me and Artyom in the heavenly life, " said Rosa Avagyan, Artyom's mother.

The platoon commander Mikayel Avanesov said: "Artyom was a very literate and knowledgeable boy. He was always vigilant. He treated his sacred mission with all responsibility, urged his comrades-in-arms to do the same and was ready to take on the responsible task of pushing back the enemy," Mikayel Avanesov.

Artyom Avagyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" and "For Courage" Medals.