From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at and damaged a tractor parked in the field by a land user after carrying out agricultural work in the village of Nakhichevanik of the Askeran region of Artsakh.

March 10, 2022, 15:23 Azerbaijan fires on tractor in Artsakh's Nakhichevanik village

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Prosecutor's Office informed.