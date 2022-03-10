The EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas due to heavy dependence, Josep Borrell, head of EU diplomacy, told CNBC-TV18, news.am informs.

March 10, 2022, 14:02 Josep Borrell says EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: He explained that Russian oil imports are a small part for the US and the country hardly needs it, but this is not the case for the EU as Russia is a major energy supplier.

According to him, the EU expresses its dissatisfaction with Russia by imposing sanctions on its financial sector, freezing its assets and reserves, but not yet considering a ban on Russian energy.

Borrell said Russia could retaliate by cutting off oil supplies, but they would have to take the chance. According to him, that the EU is working to drastically reduce imports of Russian gas and by the end of the year.

He reiterated that NATO would not intervene unless a member country was attacked.

NATO has already stated that it will protect every inch of NATO territory, but will not interfere directly, send troops into Ukraine, because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, Borrell explained.