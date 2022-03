Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba began in Turkey’s Antalya on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, reports TASS.

March 10, 2022, 13:40 Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS:Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also participates in the meeting.