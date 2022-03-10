Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is withdrawing some of its forces from Artsakh to transfer them to Ukraine, have nothing to do with the reality, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh said in a statement.

Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The recent active aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact has been demonstrated by the shelling with firearms of the military positions of the Defense Army of Artsakh located close to different settlements.

Such armed provocations have already been supplemented by the use of mortars.

We emphasize that the target of hostile actions of ceasefire violation is the civilian population, aimed at creating panic.

In order to stop the further provocations, the Office of the Security Council is cooperating with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh. Urgent measures are being taken to force the adversary to remain committed to the agreements on the ceasefire.

At the same time, the reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is withdrawing some of its forces from Artsakh to transfer them to Ukraine, have nothing to do with the reality. The Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in Artsakh continues conducting its mission based on the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement.

We urge the people to avoid panic moods. The situation is fully under the control of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and the Russian peacekeeping contingent”, the statement says.


     

Politics

Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied

The reports spreading in Azerbaijani information platforms according to which the Russian peacekeeping contingent is withdrawing some of its forces from Artsakh to transfer them to Ukraine, have nothing to do with the reality, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh said in a statement.

All news from section

International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations

With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against...

PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the March 10 Cabinet meeting that the situation around...

Artsakh parliament to convene emergency session

The National Assembly of Artsakh will convene an emergency session regarding the border situation.

Artsakh resident wounded in Azerbaijani shelling

Today, at 10:35, the Askeran regional police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported...

Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel hold informal meeting in Paris

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had an informal meeting in Paris with President Charles Michel...

Armenian Ambassador presents Azerbaijani provocations to Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain

Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan met with President of the Committee of External Affairs...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

All news from section

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

8 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

All news from section

Negotiations for resoring the damaged gas pipeline continue. Artsakh Security Council Office

Since March 8 the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh has stopped, as the main pipeline supplying gas...

What is the situation in Khramort village? The head of administration gives details

The situation was tense last night in the community of Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

"Open Doors Day" program launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On March 9, the "Open Doors Day" program has been launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

Artsakh gas pipeline repair works to start after demining

Bomb squads are de-mining the area of the damaged pipeline in Artsakh in order for repair works to start,...

Stepanakert Art School provided with the necessary equipment

The Hakob Gyurjyan Art School of Stepanakert has been recently provided with the necessary equipment...

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Military

Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

All news from section

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions on border

Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at...

Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire mortars at Khnushinak village of Artsakh

On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing...

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan once again violated ceasefire at Khramort village section

At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...

Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...

One Armenian Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Azerbaijani Shooting – Defense Ministry

One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian...

Josep Borrell says EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas
Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey
Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied
International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations
PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

All news from section

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

All news from section

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

All news from section

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

All news from section

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Josep Borrell says EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas

All news from section

Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey

US de facto wages economic war against Russia, Kremlin says

Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine

Most Read

month

week

day

Search