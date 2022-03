The National Assembly of Artsakh will convene an emergency session regarding the border situation.

March 10, 2022, 11:17 Artsakh parliament to convene emergency session

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaker Artur Tovmasyan signed the decision on convening the emergency session upon the initiative of Members of Parliament.

The session will be convened at 19:00 on March 10.