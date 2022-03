Since March 8 the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh has stopped, as the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh has been damaged, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh said.

March 10, 2022, 11:13 Negotiations for resoring the damaged gas pipeline continue. Artsakh Security Council Office

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The damaged section of the pipeline is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.