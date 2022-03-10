Artsakh resident wounded in Azerbaijani shelling

Today, at 10:35, the Askeran regional police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that a resident of Khramort village, Suren Baghdasaryan, born in 1971, suffered shrapnel wounds to his back while carrying out agricultural work in the yard of his home when the Azerbaijani forces fired mortar shells.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mortar shell exploded in the home’s yard.

He was immediately taken to a hospital.

Life of the wounded resident is not in danger.