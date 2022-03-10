The March 9 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani forces continued overnight March 10, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

March 10, 2022, 10:18 Artsakh shelled by Azeri forces all night in latest ceasefire breach

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani Armed Forces used various caliber firearms, as well as mortars in the ceasefire breach during March 9 and then during the entire night.

In particular, between 2pm and 2:30pm, two 60mm grenades were fired at the area near the village of Khnushinak in the Martuni region of Artsakh.

And from 3:50pm on Wednesday to 5:40am on Thursday, the adversary used a 60mm grenade launcher 15 times in the eastern direction, and fired 23 grenades near the village of Khramort.

But no one was affected from the Armenian side.

The Russian military unit carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was informed about these gross violations of the ceasefire.