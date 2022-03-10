The situation was tense last night in the community of Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

March 10, 2022, 09:55 What is the situation in Khramort village? The head of administration gives details

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The enemy regularly shelled the fields adjacent to the village with grenade launchers and various types of firearms.

The head of Askeran regional administration Hamlet Apresyan told "Artsakhpress".

"At the moment the situation is stable, there are no shootings," he said.

Referring to the information spread by some telegram channels that the enemy has accumulated troops in the direction of Khramort, the head of the Askeran administration said: "Some movements have been observed on the frontline, but significant accumulations are not visible at the moment. The Defense Army, of course, is following up on the operative situation, taking precautionary measures, and the Ministry of Defense will provide more detailed information as needed.

As for the news about the evacuation, no organized evacuation has been carried out; the news doesn’t correspond to the reality. Yes, some families have temporarily evacuated their children from the village on their own initiative, but the residents are currently in their homes; the village continues to live,” he said and added that everything is being done, also by the Russian peacekeeping forces, to resolve the issue peacefully.