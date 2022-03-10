Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel hold informal meeting in Paris

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia had an informal meeting in Paris with President Charles Michel of the European Council, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed various issues on the agenda of Armenia-European Union cooperation.

The situation around Nagorno Karabakh was touched upon. The Prime Minister presented the current situation in Artsakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and considered inadmissible the continuing provocative actions by Azerbaijan in the recent days.