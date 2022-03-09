Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire mortars at Khnushinak village of Artsakh

On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing 60mm mortars, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh reports.
Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan met with President of the Committee of External Affairs at the Congress of Deputies of Spain Pau Marí-Klose, the Armenian Embassy reported on social media.
Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit.
On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the...
On March 4, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh was held.
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on...
U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...
Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...
The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...
The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
On March 9, the "Open Doors Day" program has been launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.
Bomb squads are de-mining the area of the damaged pipeline in Artsakh in order for repair works to start,...
The Hakob Gyurjyan Art School of Stepanakert has been recently provided with the necessary equipment...
10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...
57 students study at the secondary school of the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid, in the form...
Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions deployed in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...
One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian...
The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat...
The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...
Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...
