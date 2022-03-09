Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijani Armed Forces fire mortars at Khnushinak village of Artsakh

On March 9, around 14:00-14:30, the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, again firing 60mm mortars, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani forces fired 4 mortar shells from positions deployed in the direction of the Khnushinak village of Martuni region, Artsakh.
 There were no casualties on the Armenian side.

     

Politics

Armenian Ambassador presents Azerbaijani provocations to Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain

Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan met with President of the Committee of External Affairs at the Congress of Deputies of Spain Pau Marí-Klose, the Armenian Embassy reported on social media.

Everything being done to restore gas supply in Artsakh. Artsakh Foreign Minister

Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort...

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Paris

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit.

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the...

Local elections will be held in a number of Artsakh communities. CEC

On March 4, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh was held.

Artsakh President congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on...

Rep. Ted Lieu condemns Sumgait and Baku pogroms

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

"Open Doors Day" program launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University

On March 9, the "Open Doors Day" program has been launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

Artsakh gas pipeline repair works to start after demining

Bomb squads are de-mining the area of the damaged pipeline in Artsakh in order for repair works to start,...

Stepanakert Art School provided with the necessary equipment

The Hakob Gyurjyan Art School of Stepanakert has been recently provided with the necessary equipment...

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

"Extended Day School” program will be launched in Machkalashen

57 students study at the secondary school of the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

14 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Artsakh to Ukraine

At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid, in the form...

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the...

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions on border

Around 13:10 on March 9, the Azerbaijani military units opened fire from various caliber firearms at Armenian military positions deployed in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan once again violated ceasefire at Khramort village section

At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells...

Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the...

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...

One Armenian Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Azerbaijani Shooting – Defense Ministry

One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian...

Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire on regular basis

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat...

"Open Doors Day" program launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University
Armenian Ambassador presents Azerbaijani provocations to Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain
Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

International

Russia says seized “secret documents” show Ukraine planned offensive operation in Donbass

Moscow expects Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers to meet on March 10

White House spokesperson dismisses idea of establishing limited no-fly zone over Ukraine

