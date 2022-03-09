On March 9, the "Open Doors Day" program has been launched in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Within the framework of the program, the 11th-12th grade students of the capital's secondary schools got acquainted with the university's activities.

As "Artsakhpress" informs, the rector of the university Donara Gabrielyan, presented the activities of the school, noting that the goal of the university is to equip the students with knowledge.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”,the vice-rector of the university Alisa Baghdasaryan said that there is a need for such programs in Artsakh.

"That culture has not been formed in our country yet, while the university-school connection is strengthened by such events, because the student is not aware of what activities are carried out in the universities.

That is why it is worth having such meetings so that the students can orient themselves correctly, because choosing a profession is really a difficult task, ”said A. Baghdasaryan.