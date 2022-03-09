Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort to provocations.

March 9, 2022, 12:41 Everything being done to restore gas supply in Artsakh. Artsakh Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, commenting on the latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in Artsakh, as well as on the fact that Azerbaijan obstructs the repair works of a damaged gas pipeline.

“Nothing extraordinary is taking place. Azerbaijan remained the same, its goals as well. We need to be ready for that and, let me tell you, we are ready”, the minister said.

As for the Azerbaijani obstruction of the repair works of the gas pipeline, the minister said everything is being done to restore the gas supply. “Artsakh is still without gas supply”, the FM said.