The Hakob Gyurjyan Art School of Stepanakert has been recently provided with the necessary equipment due to a telethon held in Artsakh on the initiative of the “High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center”.

March 9, 2022, 12:09 Stepanakert Art School provided with the necessary equipment

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the school Evelina Lalayan told "Artsakhpress".

"There are 410 students in our school. Our students participate in various international competitions and win prizes.

We had been periodically encountering the problem of equipment while organizing events.

Now the school has the necessary equipment," he said.

Lalayan thanked the Diaspora Armenians for supporting the people of Artsakh, as well as the professional staff of the foundation for their readiness and warm attitude.