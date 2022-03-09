Artsakhpress

Russia says seized “secret documents” show Ukraine planned offensive operation in Donbass

Russian troops have obtained secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine which confirms that Ukrainian forces were covertly preparing an offensive operation in Donbass in March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “During special military operation, secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine ended up in the hands of the Russian servicemen. These documents confirm the covert preparation by the Kiev regime of an offensive operation in the Donbass in March 2022,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, publishing what they described as a “secret order” of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Colonel-General Nikolai Balan dated January 22, 2022.


     

Everything being done to restore gas supply in Artsakh. Artsakh Foreign Minister

Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort to provocations.

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Stepanakert Art School provided with the necessary equipment

The Hakob Gyurjyan Art School of Stepanakert has been recently provided with the necessary equipment due to a telethon held in Artsakh on the initiative of the “High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center”.

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan once again violated ceasefire at Khramort village section

At around 11pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijan once again violated the ceasefire, firing three 60mm mortar shells in the direction of the Khramort village in Askeran region.

