Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Paris

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris, France on a working visit.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan’s delegation for the working visit includes Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, the Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Khzmalyan and Artur Martirosyan and other government officials, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In the sidelines of the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Afterwards, the leaders of the two countries will take part in the conference entitled "Ambitions: Armenia-France" in Paris.

During the event, members of the Armenian and French governments will discuss issues related to the development and expansion of cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Macron will deliver remarks at the conference.