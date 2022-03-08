Ukraine has possible solution on recognition of Crimea, DPR, LPR — Zelensky

Ukraine has a possible solution to the issue of recognizing the territories of Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as Tass informs, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told ABC on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is another ultimatum and we are not prepared for ultimatums. But we have the possible solution resolution for these <...> key items," Zelensky said responding to a question of whether Kiev continues to reject Moscow’s demands - recognition of Crimea, the DPR and the LPR, as well as Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO. "What needs to be done is for [Russian] President Putin to start talking," the Ukrainian leader added.