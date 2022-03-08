Ukraine has possible solution on recognition of Crimea, DPR, LPR — Zelensky

Focusing on the question over the possibility of Kiev recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and the independence of two self-proclaimed People’s Republics, Zelensky pointed out that "it is more difficult than simply acknowledging them."
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the leaders of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian head of state stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.