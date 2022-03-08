57 students study at the secondary school of the Machkalashen community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

March 8, 2022, 16:32 "Extended Day School” program will be launched in Machkalashen

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The school principal Arine Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The school building was built in 1967. It is named after Armen Melkumyan, a battalion commander of Martuni, a devotee of the Artsakh Liberation War. In 2016, the building was renovated with charitable funds. "We have a shortage of classrooms, but this circumstance does not prevent us from organizing the teaching process in a proper way," said the principal, adding that the school has 18 teachers.

Arine Abrahamyan noted that with the financial support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, a new building will be built next to the school in April, in order to solve the problem of classrooms and to create an opportunity to launch the "Extended Day School” program.

I should mention that the school-army connection is very strong, due to which the students are very patriotic.