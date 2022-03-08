Artsakhpress

International

Zelensky says people who elected him aren’t ready for capitulation

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said the people who elected him president are not ready for capitulation or ultimatums.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The people who elected me aren’t ready for capitulation, we are not ready for ultimatums,” Zelensky told the American ABC in an interview.

According to Zelensky, they are heavily outnumbered. He said that 10 Russian soldiers are fighting against 1 Ukrainian soldier, while 50 Russian tanks are fighting against 1 Ukrainian tank. Despite this difference, he said, the Ukrainian forces are fighting but the question is how long they will be able to withstand.  In this context Zelensky again raised the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and more active military support from the West.

“Establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine is necessary for downing Russian missiles, I’ve said this to Biden. I think the US President can do more,” the Ukrainian president  said.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation Alek Baghdasaryan, the Preidential Office stated.

Local elections will be held in a number of Artsakh communities. CEC

On March 4, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh was held.

Artsakh President congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory letter to Vahagn Khachaturyan on...

Rep. Ted Lieu condemns Sumgait and Baku pogroms

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians in Sumgait (1988) and Baku (2000)...

Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia

The Armenian Parliament elected today Vahagn Khachaturyan as the new President of Armenia.

Armenian PM congratulates Russian counterpart on birthday

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister...

President Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan approved a Government's decision on appointing...

Economy

Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

Oil prices have soared to the highest level since 2008 after the US said it was discussing a potential embargo on Russian supplies with its allies, the BBC reports.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of...

Brent oil exceeds $111 per barrel for first time since July 2014

The price for May 2022 futures contracts for Brent oil increased 5.83% on London’s ICE, to $111.09...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar loses value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.26/$1 in...

The construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Martuni Street underway

The construction of an apartment building on Martuni Street of Stepanakert is underway.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

14 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Artsakh to Ukraine

At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid, in the form of locally produced basic necessity goods, was sent to the residents of the Kiev and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the...

Berdashen ready to provide displaced compatriots with apartments. Head of Community

The population of the community of Berdashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region is mainly engaged in agriculture.

12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

12 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Devotion is immortality...Harut Petrosyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many Armenian devotees sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

President of Artsakh receives new Human Rights Defender of Armenia

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new Human Rights Defender of Armenia...

15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

15 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry...

Military

Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the units of the Artsakh Defense Army supposedly fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of Artsakh is another falsification of the Azerbaijani MOD and an attempt to cover up its own ceasefire violation.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire...

One Armenian Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Azerbaijani Shooting – Defense Ministry

One Armenian serviceman was killed and another was wounded after Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian...

Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire on regular basis

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat...

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues disinformation on border situation

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on Wednesday evening, the units of...

Lt Gen. Kamo Kochunts named Acting Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

The First Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Kamo Kochunts...

Chief of General Staff Artak Davtyan relieved from duties

By the order of Acting President Alen Simonyan, Lt. General Artak Davtyan was dismissed as Chief of...

World Bank approves $723m financial package for Ukraine
Zelensky says people who elected him aren’t ready for capitulation
The educational process at the Kochoghot school continues with great hopes
Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation
Analytical

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

The Armenian government must take two important steps prior to opening the border with Turkey: 1) Forbid...

32 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

30 years ago on this day..Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict

Interview

Nikolai Silaev proposes to start dialogue with Russian and Azerbaijani experts

Russian and Armenian experts want to place the bilateral dialogue at expert level on such an institutional...

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

Photos

Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Trainings of Lernayin Artsakh Football Club
Girls
Girls' volleyball closed tournament held in Stepanakert
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
The trainings of "Adamyan" sambo club
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation held in Stepanakert

Exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization" opened at Dizak Art Center

UNESCO warns of ‘unprecedented crisis in the cultural sector’

Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan retires from Armenian National Football Team

A team chess championship with the participation of the military held in Stepanakert

Individual youth chess championship for boys and girls kicked off in Stepanakert

I want to become Olympic champion and to wave the flag of Artsakh there. Artsakh Athlete

Diaspora

Civilian Ukrainian citizen of Armenian descent killed in Kherson

Armenian community’s educational centers, local facilities facing difficulties due to crisis in Lebanon

Samvel Karapetyan is second on Forbes' 2022 list of ‘Kings of Russian Real Estate’

Place in Paris to be named after Hrant Dink

International

World Bank approves $723m financial package for Ukraine

Zelensky says people who elected him aren’t ready for capitulation

Russia-Ukraine talks, 3rd round: expectations fail, continuation due soon

Blinken expresses full support to Ukraine

