Zelensky says people who elected him aren’t ready for capitulation

March 8, 2022

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The people who elected me aren’t ready for capitulation, we are not ready for ultimatums,” Zelensky told the American ABC in an interview.

According to Zelensky, they are heavily outnumbered. He said that 10 Russian soldiers are fighting against 1 Ukrainian soldier, while 50 Russian tanks are fighting against 1 Ukrainian tank. Despite this difference, he said, the Ukrainian forces are fighting but the question is how long they will be able to withstand. In this context Zelensky again raised the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and more active military support from the West.

“Establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine is necessary for downing Russian missiles, I’ve said this to Biden. I think the US President can do more,” the Ukrainian president said.