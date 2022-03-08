The educational process at the Kochoghot school continues with great hopes

Students and teachers of the secondary school after Arthur Danielyan in Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue their educational process with great hopes.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The school principal Kamo Hayriyan told "Artsakhpress".

“72 students study at the community’s school, 7 of which are children of displaced families.

Schoolchildren take part in various activities. School classrooms, however, are not enough for holding the educational process. We plan to renovate the basement of the building, which can be used as a classroom or laboratory," said Kamo Hayriyan and noted that they continue to educate students in a military-patriotic spirit.