The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 6:45pm on Monday, the units of the Artsakh Defense Army supposedly fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the northeastern part of Artsakh is another falsification of the Azerbaijani MOD and an attempt to cover up its own ceasefire violation.

March 8, 2022, 11:26 Artsakh MOD: Defense Army did not fire on Azerbaijan positions

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh MOD informs.