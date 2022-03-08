The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to disseminate disinformation about the opening of fire by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the combat positions of the Azerbaijani military units in this or that part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

March 8, 2022, 11:18 Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The latest disinformation from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense was released on March 8, falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the morning of March 8.

“This information is again false. After the provocation by the Azerbaijani side in the same direction on March 7, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.