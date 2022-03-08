US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to offer continued support to the people and government of Ukraine and to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian cities and mounting civilian deaths. This is noted in a statement attributable to spokesperson Ned Price of the US Department of State.

March 8, 2022, 10:07 Blinken expresses full support to Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war of choice. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ steadfast solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, as they continue to resist Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks,” the statement adds.