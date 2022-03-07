Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian Top Diplomats to Meet in Antalya: Cavusoglu

The foreign ministers of warring Russia and Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, respectively, have agreed to meet and discuss the ongoing conflict on March 10 in Turkey’s resort town of Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said, informing he will also be present at the talks upon the two sides’ demand, Hurriyet reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We want this meeting to be a turning point and a step taken toward peace and stability,'' Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Ankara on March 7.

Çavuşoğlu informed that both Lavrov and Kuleba confirmed that they want to hold talks in the trilateral format with his participation. ''So we will hold this meeting in a trilateral format on Thursday,'' the minister said, reiterating that Turkey will continue its efforts for a permanent ceasefire and an agreement between Ukraine and Russia.