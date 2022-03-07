The "Christians in Need" Foundation will organize an online auction-sale of clothes made by Italian masters who arrived in Artsakh and students of the "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation.

March 7, 2022, 16:05 Made in Artsakh. Online auction-sale of clothes made by students of Stepanakert "Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Educational Complex” Foundation to be held

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The general director of the educational complex Tatevik Zakaryan told "Artsakhpress".

"The online auction-sale will be held from March 8-18. People from different countries of the world will be able to take part in the auction. The clothes will be packaged and sent to the auction winners. And all the proceeds of the event will be directed to the implementation of the statutory goals of the educational complex, "said T. Zakaryan said.