The opening of humanitarian corridors, which were proposed earlier by Russia, are unacceptable for the Ukrainian side, Deputy Prime Minister for issues of reintegration on uncontrolled territories Irina Vereshchuk said on Monday, TASS reports.

March 7, 2022, 14:43 Kiev Refuses Granting Access to Russia-Proposed Humanitarian Corridors

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is an unacceptable option for opening humanitarian corridors," she told a news briefing.