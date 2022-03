The delegation of the Russian Federation departed for Belarus for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, Sputnik Belarus reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place on March 7 in Belarus.

The delegations will again meet in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to hold the talks in a closed format.