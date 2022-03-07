President Harutyunyan received philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan

On March 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist, member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Educational Foundation Alek Baghdasaryan, the Preidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed issues related to various programs being implemented by the Armenian Educational Foundation in the education and social spheres of Artsakh, in particular, the projects related to the development of engineering in Artsakh schools, provision of technical equipment and appliances, and school construction.

The Head of the State highly appreciated the contribution of the organization and that of Alex Baghdasaryan personally to the development of education in our country, noting that it has already a positive role in improving the educational process.

President Harutyunyan handed over the ‘'Vachagan Barepasht'' medal to philanthropist Alek Baghdasaryan for his support rendered to the Artsakh Republic, while expressing hope that his active and patriotic activities will be of a continuous nature.

Minister of Social Development and Migration Armine Petrosyan partook in the meeting.