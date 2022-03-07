Defense Army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire on regular basis

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied reports that its forces allegedly fired on Azerbaijani combat positions in the eastern border section on Monday,

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In fact, the ceasefire in the aforesaid direction has been violated in recent days on a regular basis by the Azerbaijani armed forces, and the relevant information has been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," the Artsakh Defense Army informed.

The Artsakh Defense Army suffered no losses as a result of the Azerbaijani ceasefire violations.